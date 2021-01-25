Resolution Games adds new Angry Birds VR levels, brings Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale to Steam Resolution Games is adding over 100 levels to Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs and shares an update on Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale's release.

Resolution Games has a number of ongoing and upcoming titles, most known for their contributions to the Angry Birds franchise. Now, the developer is sharing some big updates on its high-profile projects. Resolution Games has revealed that 100+ new levels are coming to Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs. Also, the studio’s upcoming restaurant-management VR game Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, will be launching on Steam.

Resolution shared its new announcements with Shacknews via a press release. Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is just one of several spin-offs of one of the most influential mobile games of the modern era. Resolution Games states that in 2020, fans played a collective total of more than 6 million levels in the VR game. When next week’s update arrives, they’ll be getting over 100 more. These new levels will come in the form of Terror Peak, the game’s fourth world and where players will face off against Dr. Frankenswine.

Resolution Games recently launched Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale. This VR game sees up to four friends working together to run a restaurant, taking orders from some fantastical creatures. The game is already available on VR devices, and Resolution Games has announced that the game will also be launching on Steam. With Steam still atop the most popular digital storefronts on PC, this will be reassuring news for fans looking to jump into the VR adventure.

The new levels for Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is set to arrive next week for all players. Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale is available now, and will launch later this year on Steam. For more on the latest from Resolution Games, stick with us here at Shacknews.