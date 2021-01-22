Xur's location and wares for January 22, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur is and what he has for sale this week in Destiny 2.

Friday has come and that means it is time for Xur to set up shop for the weekend in Destiny 2. If you’re looking to find Xur’s location and get a look at his wares, then we can help. Here’s where Xur can be found on January 22, 2021.

This time around Xur can be found over in Winding Cove in the EDZ. Here’s a look at what he has available for Guardians to purchase this week. As always, Xur will be around all weekend until the weekly reset strikes on Tuesday morning.

Head to Winding Cove to find Xur at this location.

Here's what he has this week.

Actium War Rig - 23 Legendary Shards

Lucky Raspberry - 23 Legendary Shards

Karnstein Armlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Skyburner’s Oath - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Now that you know what Xur has available and where to find him, it’s time to pick up all the items that you can. As usual, we recommend that players grab any items they are missing and add them to their Collection, just in case Bungie makes something really good down the line. It’s also just a good way to work towards owning every cool thing in the game, something that many Destiny 2 players have set out to do.

If you don’t have enough to purchase all the goods, then go ahead and check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards. Xur exchanges Exotic items for this special currency, so it is always a good idea to have plenty of them on hand.

We've spent thousands of hours playing Destiny 2 over the past few years and all the knowledge that we've gathered can be found over in our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide.