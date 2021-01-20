Netflix soars past 200M subscribers as lockdowns continue Netflix continues to rise in popularity as people continue to self-isolate.

It’s mind-boggling to think that we’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 becoming a worldwide crisis. The issues caused by the pandemic has led to shake ups across so many facets of everyday life. This includes the entertainment industry, as theaters shut down and at-home streaming became king. Netflix was already a monolith in this industry, and has only seen more success in light of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. It’s been announced that Netflix has surpassed 200 million subscribers.

As reported by the USA Today, Netflix has released its official earnings for the fourth quarter. It was during this call that the company shared it had passed the 200M subscribers milestone. “We’re enormously grateful that in these uniquely challenging times we’ve been able to provide our members around the world with a source of escape, connection and joy while continuing to build our business,” the company said in its letter to shareholders.

Netflix recently announced a number of video game adaptations, including an Assassin's Creed series.

The report also states that Netflix added 8.5 million subs between October and December of 2020. This doesn’t come as too big of a shocker, because we’ve seen the streaming giant continue to beef up its original programming efforts more and more in recent years. It just so happened that the closing down of most theaters made for the perfect storm in Netflix’s pursuit to seize the world of film and television. It’s quite likely that similar services, such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, have also seen boosts in earning during the pandemic.

