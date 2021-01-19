Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Flight Simulator, Super Meat Boy Forever, and Star Citizen We've got more Shacknews Twitch Highlights coming at you fast!

If you’re familiar with our series of Shacknews Twitch Highlights, then you know the drill. We stream quite frequently here on Shacknews, but edit down the best bits every week into these much shorter videos for those that don’t have the time to watch us for hours on end. The latest round of highlights are coming in for landing. Let’s take a look at the best moments from this past week in streaming.

The newest Shacknews Twitch Highlights video kicks off with our newest show, Shack Air. Hosted by Jan Peek, this series sees the SN-1996 fly across various locations throughout the globe. This isn’t just your regular Microsoft Flight Simulator stream, either. Jan doesn’t just use a flight stick, but the man has a full flight sim setup, and even dresses as a pilot for the streams. It’s a chill, fun time. In his inaugural episode, Jan attempts to land the plan on a narrow highway, making for one of the best moments on our stream in months.

After a long build-up, Super Meat Boy Forever finally launched as 2020 came to a close. What better way for us to debut the game on stream than with an episode of Indie-licious. Join News Editor TJ Denzer as he takes on the latest offering from the Super Meat Boy franchise in all its bloody glory.

LandrosRadick is at the forefront of our Chatty community, and even streams from our official channel from time to time. In the latest ChattyStream, we see more Star Citizen action, as LandrosRadick, Ratalon, and Troz are up to their usual shenanigans.

That does it for the latest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights! If you’d like to catch these streams when they broadcast live, you’ll want to follow us on Twitch. For more highlight videos, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.