Fortnite adds Pelé Cup and official football cosmetics this week Fortnite is adding a ton of Football cosmetics and new competitive series in its newest update.

Fortnite continues to be the biggest platform in gaming for promotions and crossover events. With a countless number of brands and artists in its history of collaborators, we’re always interested to see what Epic Games will pull out of its sleeve next. This week, licensed football cosmetics will be coming to the free-to-play battle royale, including content themed around football legend Pelé.

In a news post made to the Fortnite website, Epic Games details the new football content coming to the game. “We’re kicking off 2021 in style by bringing the world of football (or soccer to some) in Fortnite! Football fans can get the new Kickoff Set and Pelé’s Air Punch Emote on January 23, and possibly get them earlier by participating in the Pelé Cup on January 20.” players will be able to purchase outfits and show support for their favorite club.

Every football club available in Fortnite’s new Kickoff set:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolves

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia

Players will only need to purchase one of the new football skins, which can be swapped for any of the aforementioned clubs. The items will hit the item shop on January 23, and will be featured for a limited time. Players can also purchase a new emote inspired by Pelé’s iconic air punch.

The Pelé Cup will begin on January 20, where players can earn the new Kickoff set cosmetics for free. Stick with us here on Shacknews for the latest news and updates on Fortnite.