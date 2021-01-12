Razer reveals new smart mask with rechargeable filters at CES 2021 Razer's Project Hazel brings smart features to the face mask world with rechargeable filters, built-in lighting, and more.

While the vaccine for Covid-19 is now being distributed, having proper protection is still important in the world's current condition and that’s why Razer unveiled plans for its own smart mask during CES 2021.

The new smart mask, which is currently known only as Project Hazel, is designed to include a myriad of features including rechargeable ventilators, replaceable filters as well, as built-in lights that illuminate your mouth in the darkness. Another big feature, and one of the most intriguing, is a built-in microphone that will make it easier for users to hear you through the mask. This should help make conversations easier while also continuing to allow users to practice safe social guidelines.

Project Hazel features a silicon-based design with a clear, transparent design, making it easy for others to see your facial expressions and even read your lips. The previously mentioned lights will also automatically activate as needed to help wearers express themselves no matter what the lighting conditions are.

To help combat worries of sanitization, the included charging case for the mask will also feature a UV light designed to kill bacteria while the mask charges. The mask’s detachable ventilator is also built to N95 surgical standards and is capable of filtering out at least 95% of airborne particles according to Razer. No information on when or even if the mask will become available has been shared yet, though Razer did include a video, which we’ve also embedded above. You can check it out for more information about Project Hazel, and for a better look at the mask itself.

You can check out more information about Project Hazel on the official website. This is just one of a few things that Razer announced during CES 2021. For the rest of the breaking news and reports, make sure you check out our CES 2021 coverage.