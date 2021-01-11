Microsoft launches Surface Pro 7+ tablet for business and education Microsoft's latest Surface Pro is tailored for business.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro is one of the company’s premiere products, offering a two-in-one tablet and laptop functionality. With a variety of uses, these devices are favored by students, creators, and workers. The company continues to innovate on the Surface Pro, and is debuting a new version of the laptop-tablet hybrid aimed at business. The Surface Pro 7+ for Business is the newest version of the Surface Pro and features some new bells and whistles.

One of the biggest new additions with the Surface Pro 7+ for Business is the addition of Intel’s new 11th generation processors. Giving a boost to performance speed, Microsoft boasts that the new processor makes the Surface Pro 2.1 times faster. The Surface Pro 7+ also sees a substantial boost to its battery life. While the most recent model was pegged at 10.5 hours of battery life on a full charge, Microsoft claims the new Surface Pro 7+ for Business can last for roughly 15 hours on a full charge.

The Surface Pro 7+ for Business offers a model with 4G LTE capability, as well as a device packing 32GB of RAM. Those looking for all of that sweet RAM will have to pick up the Core i7 model with 1TB of internal storage, which will run for a whopping $2,800. However, the base model of the Surface Pro 7+ for Business will start at $899.

Those interested in picking up the new Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for Business can do so now on the company's website, as it's available now.