Apple threatens to remove Parler from App Store [UPDATED] Apple threatens to remove Parler after users on the platform call for violence.

Updated at 4:58 p.m. PT on January 8, 2021:

Google has removed play from the Google Play Store, citing the app's lack of moderation policies.

With social media having such an iron grip on modern American society, it often serves as a battleground for political debates and arguments. As is common, these arguments can get out of hand as users violate rules, leading to account suspensions/bans. Parler is a social media platform that’s risen to popularity recently, particularly amongst far right-wing crowds. However, Apple has now threatened to pull Parler from the App Store following a concerning amount of calls for violence from its users.

Right wing crowds and extremists have turned to Parler as their home as many of them criticize Twitter for “censorship” when their accounts are banned over hate speech and calls for violence. Because of this, Parler has grown into an unmoderated breeding ground for despicable, vile behavior. Recently, calls for the murder of police and threats to bring weapons to President-elect Joe Biden’s inaguration on January 20 were enough to garner the attention of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

It was also enough to catch the attention of Apple. The tech giant sent a notice to Parler on January 8, 2021, in which they threatened to pull Parler from the App Store. In the message, Apple states that Parler has 24 hours to share and implement a thorough moderation plan, or it will be removed from the App Store.

“We have received numerous complaints regarding objectionable content in your Parler service, accusations that the Parler app was used to plan, coordinate, and facilitate the illegal activities in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021 that led (among other things) to loss of life, numerous injuries, and the destruction of property,” the letter reads.

This news comes the same day that Twitter permanently suspended President Trump’s Twitter account for similar reasons. Stay tuned for future updates to this story.