CES 2021 dates, times, ticket prices, keynote schedule CES 2021 is upon us, here's a comprehensive guide to the all-digital event.

CES 2021 kicks off next week as one of the first major conventions of 2021. Being an entirely digital event, it will be a change of pace from past shows. Regardless, there are still a ton of keynotes and presentations planned to take place during the official CES 2021 event from January 11-14. Here’s a look at registration, prices, and schedules.

CES 2021 tickets

Though CES 2021 is being held entirely online, attendees will still need to acquire tickets to experience the event. The show will remain limited to industry personal, and those looking to attend can do so via the official CES website. You’ll need to list your employers, as well as your intentions behind wanting to be a part of CES. Members of the media can receive free credentials, while other industry members will need to pay $499 for registration.

Everything included with registration to CES 2021, per the event’s website:

Exhibitor showcases from hundreds of consumer technology companies, from global brands to emerging startups.

Product announcements, demonstrations and presentations from exhibitors.

Insights and keynote presentations from industry leaders with conference programming.

Press conferences from CES 2021 exhibitors, only available to credentialed media.

Opportunities to connect, collaborate and do business with live one-to-one attendee messaging, face-to-face meetings on Microsoft Teams and real-time chat with exhibitors.

A live anchor desk with featured programming, exclusive interviews and highlights from the digital venue.

CES 2021 schedule and keynotes

CES 2021 will be held entirely online.

One of the biggest perks of CES 2021 going all-digital is that exhibitors and attendees can avoid all the woes that come with in-person events. That means there’s no “closing time” where folks have to leave the building. It also means that you can be more flexible with what events you choose to attend, as you can literally be in multiple places at once. That’s a good thing, because this year’s CES has a whopping 180 keynotes/events.

The event runs from January 11-14, with the vast majority of keynotes taking place on January 12 and 13. This includes presentations from Verizon, AMD, Microsoft, and more. For a full list and schedule of everything going at CES 2021, visit the official website.

There’s a lot going on at CES 2021, and it may be hard to keep up with it all. Luckily, we here at Shacknews will be covering the event and sharing any noteworthy news to our CES 2021 topic page. It’ll be interesting to see how CES sets the precedent for what will likely be a year filled with all-digital events.