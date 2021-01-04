Xbox Live Games with Gold titles for January 2021 revealed The latest round of Xbox Live Games with Gold offerings have been revealed.

2021 has arrived, and with the new year brings exciting new games to play. However, Microsoft’s gaming subscription services are still going strong, allowing us to continue adding titles to our backlog in perpetuity. The company has revealed new games coming to Xbox Games with Gold

Microsoft revealed the first Games with Gold line-up of 2021 via the official Xbox Twitter account on January 1. Starting January 1, players can pick up Little Nightmares and The King of Fighters XIII. While Little Nightmares will be redeemable until January 31, The King of Fighters XIII will only be up for grabs until January 15. On January 16, two more titles will be added to the Games with Gold offerings. Breakdown will be up until the end of the month, with Dead Rising being available until February 15.

Looking for a game to kick off 2021? We've got some contenders.



Check out this month's Games with Gold lineup: https://t.co/gVJB5VWuKt pic.twitter.com/WkIyx6cywv — Xbox (@Xbox) January 1, 2021

There’s a few notable titles in the latest offerings from Games with Gold. Little Nightmares is one of the most critically acclaimed horror indies of the last several years, and even has a sequel coming in February, making it a perfect time to catch up if you missed the game’s initial launch. Dead Rising is always a good time, as the zombie survival game gave way to a number of similar takes on the genre, as well as several sequels.

All of the new Games with Gold titles will be available for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X owners. Though Game Pass has become the dominant subscription service, Games with Gold laid the groundwork for what that product would become. Stick with us here on Shacknews for further updates on how Microsoft will continue to support the service throughout 2021.