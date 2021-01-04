New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Xbox Live Games with Gold titles for January 2021 revealed

The latest round of Xbox Live Games with Gold offerings have been revealed.
Donovan Erskine
3

2021 has arrived, and with the new year brings exciting new games to play. However, Microsoft’s gaming subscription services are still going strong, allowing us to continue adding titles to our backlog in perpetuity. The company has revealed new games coming to Xbox Games with Gold

Microsoft revealed the first Games with Gold line-up of 2021 via the official Xbox Twitter account on January 1. Starting January 1, players can pick up Little Nightmares and The King of Fighters XIII. While Little Nightmares will be redeemable until January 31, The King of Fighters XIII will only be up for grabs until January 15. On January 16, two more titles will be added to the Games with Gold offerings. Breakdown will be up until the end of the month, with Dead Rising being available until February 15. 

There’s a few notable titles in the latest offerings from Games with Gold. Little Nightmares is one of the most critically acclaimed horror indies of the last several years, and even has a sequel coming in February, making it a perfect time to catch up if you missed the game’s initial launch. Dead Rising is always a good time, as the zombie survival game gave way to a number of similar takes on the genre, as well as several sequels. 

All of the new Games with Gold titles will be available for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X owners. Though Game Pass has become the dominant subscription service, Games with Gold laid the groundwork for what that product would become. Stick with us here on Shacknews for further updates on how Microsoft will continue to support the service throughout 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola