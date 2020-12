New Oddworld Soulstorm trailer shown during The Game Awards Oddworld Soulstorm got a new gameplay trailer at The Game Awards.

Oddworld Soulstorm was first revealed back at a PS5 event this Summer. Now, a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming title was shown during the 2020 Game Awards.

Oddworld Soulstorm is set to release in Spring 2021 for PC as well as PS4 and PS5.