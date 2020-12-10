We Are OFK virtual band debuts at The Game Award A brand new band called We Are OFK performed at the 2020 Game Awards.

The Game Awards pre-show was home to a bunch of cool announcements and reveals. During this segment a brand new virtual band called We Are OFK made their debut with a brand new song, Follow/Unfollow.

It's clear to see the influence that bands like K/DA and The Gorillaz had on We Are OFK. For more, visit our page on The Game Awards 2020.