We Are OFK virtual band debuts at The Game Award

A brand new band called We Are OFK performed at the 2020 Game Awards.
Donovan Erskine
The Game Awards pre-show was home to a bunch of cool announcements and reveals. During this segment a brand new virtual band called We Are OFK made their debut with a brand new song, Follow/Unfollow.

It's clear to see the influence that bands like K/DA and The Gorillaz had on We Are OFK. For more, visit our page on The Game Awards 2020.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

