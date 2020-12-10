Epic Games Store announces 2020 Holiday Sale The Epic Games Store is bringing back it's Holiday Sale later this month.

One of the best parts of the Holiday season are the amount of sales on video games and electronics across retailers. Following its launch last year, the Epic Games Store held a Holiday sale where it discounted a huge number of games back in December. As we lead up to Christmas, Epic Games has announced its digital storefront will once again hold a Holiday Sale, and it's set to kick off later this month.

Epic Games officially announced the EGS Holiday Sale with a brief post to its website on December 10, 2020. The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale will begin on December 17 and features sales on a wide number of games, with some deals offering as much as 75% off. Epic Games encourages users to start adding games to their wishlist, so that they’ll be notified if these games go on sale during the event.

What’s more, the Epic Games store will also be giving away a new free game each day throughout the entirety of the 2020 Holiday Sale. The sale will last for 15 days, each morning, a new game free game will be revealed, which any user can download at no charge. Epic Games Store already does a weekly free game, but is ramping things up for the Holiday Sale.

The Epic Games Store 2020 sale will begin on December 17 and will run for 15 days until January 1, 2021. Alongside the announcement, EGS also revealed that this week’s free games are Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny. For more on the Epic Games Store, stick with us on Shacknews.