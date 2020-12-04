Xur's location and wares for December 4, 2020 - Destiny 2 Everything you need to know to find Xur's location and wares for the weekend of December 4, 2020.

This week Xur is back, bringing a slew of goodies for players to pick up and purchase. If you’re trying to find Xur’s location and wares, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know to find Xur this week in Destiny 2.

This time around, Xur can be found chilling in the EDZ, standing on his usual bluff overlooking the Winding Cove. It’s a common spot for the Agent of the Nine to appear, so players will probably be used to making their ways over here.

The items Xur has up for grabs this week include one piece of Exotic armor for every class and one Exotic weapon, as well as a new Exotic Cipher Quest for players to take part in. Let’s take a look at all the items below:

Wardcliff Coil - 29 Legendary Shards

Graviton Forfeit - 23 Legendary Shards

Citan’s Ramparts - 23 Legendary Shards

Verity’s Brow - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, any items you don’t have already are going to need to be on your must-buy list, just simply for the reason of building up your Collections. It’s also unknown when weapons or armor might receive a buff of some kind, which will make that item much better down the line. If you don’t have enough Legendary Shards, then you can go ahead and check out our guide on how to get Legendary Shards for more help doing just that.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares for this week, you can also head back over to our Destiny 2 strategy guide if you’re looking for more info and content to help you on the grind, especially as you take on all the new content and quests in Beyond Light.