Smash.gg esports website acquired by Microsoft Microsoft's latest acquisition is an esports website.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen Microsoft throwing around its check book to beef up its arsenal of first-party studios. That said, the company’s latest purchase is a bit of a head-scratcher. It’s been confirmed by the tournament-organizing website Smash.gg that they’ve been acquired by Microsoft.

The news quickly spread throughout Twitter on the morning of Wednesday, December 2, following a newly added tab on the Smash.gg website. On the homepage, a banner explicitly states that the website has been acquired by Microsoft. Clicking the banner reveals a bit more information about the deal.

“Since we started in 2015, our goal has been to build active esports scenes around the games people love to play. Today we’re excited to take the next step in that journey by joining Microsoft to help strengthen our existing relationships and explore new opportunities. Smash.gg will continue as a self-service esports platform available to tournament organizers from all game communities. If you have any questions about existing tournaments please reach out to hello@smash.gg.”

Smash.gg was first formed to better organize and facilitate tournaments for the Super Smash Bros. franchise. Since then, it’s grown to cover a solid variety of competitive games. Still, one can’t help but wonder what drove Microsoft to purchase the site. For fans and active users of Smash.gg, it looks like the website’s operations won’t change much following the acquisition, so you don’t have to worry about all the Smash and Street Fighter tourneys being replaced by Halo and Gears.

Microsoft may be looking to get more involved in the world of esports, and this could be their first big move in doing so. In the past, we've seen pro circuits formed for both the Gears and Halo franchises. Whether this was a smart decision or not, only time will tell. It’s also unknown how much exactly Microsoft paid for Smash.gg, but that info may come out later. For future updates on Microsoft’s purchase of Smash.gg, stay here on Shacknews.