Marvel Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Games, collectibles, and more

Marvel stands as one of the most popular and widespread properties in Pop Culture. From movies, to games, to toys, Marvel and its encompassing characters have an iron grip on the world of entertainment. Because of that, we’re sure people will be looking for the coolest Marvel products to pick up during Holiday shopping this year. This guide will help to give you a nudge in the right direction.

Marvel Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Marvel’s Avengers

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers introduced fans to a brand new story starring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Though there may be a bit left to be desired with the game’s multiplayer, the campaign alone may be worth the pickup. Especially when you consider the game is on sale now for 50% off via the Steam Autumn Sale.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is simply one of the best games of the year. Taking the award-winning gameplay and combat system of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, developer Insomniac tells an emotional story centered on one of the most popular characters in Marvel today. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5 for $49.99.

Retro Marvel figures

There’s a lot of nostalgia wrapped up in the Marvel shows and products that came out in the 80s and 90s, which is what will surely draw fans to the next couple of items. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line features some of the most beloved superheroes in their classic costumes from years past. Recent additions include X-Men members Rogue and Gambit, as well as Cyborg Spider-Man and Spider-Man in his Negative Zone suit.

Marvel Funko Pops

Funko has already released a countless number of Marvel licensed products, but their latest offerings dive back into the comic book universe. New figures based around classic Wolverine and Cyborg Spider-Man will make fine additions to any collections. More information on these figures can be found on Marvel’s website.

Avengers Endgame Blu Ray and digital

Over a decade of storytelling and interconnecting stories came to a culmination with 2019’s Avengers Endgame. Left to figure out how to undo the tragic events at the end of Avengers Infinity War, Endgame is one of the most emotionally impactful and most satisfying movies in the MCU. What’s more, is that the Blu Ray is available at Target on sale for $10. This comes with a digital code for the movie that can be viewed on the go.

Miles Morales gear

Having only been around for roughly a decade, Miles Morales has surged in popularity over the last couple of years. Thanks to a major motion picture and now a starring role in a AAA video game, Miles has been getting a lot of love. Marvel and its partners have continued to celebrate the character with new apparel and accessories themed around the webslinger. This includes shirts, pajamas, and shoes all themed around Miles Morales.

That’s a solid look at Marvel’s best products this Holiday season. If you’re looking for more deals around the entertainment world, be sure to check out our Holiday Gift Guide 2020 topic page.