Unboxing & review: Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition Greg unboxes and takes a look at the Yeit X World of Warcraft Edition microphone from Blue Microphones.

Anyone getting started making content online, or just looking for a solid microphone that isn’t going to break the bank will tell you to check out the Blue Yeti. Having made a known for itself with its easily-digestible prices, and its quality hardware, Blue Microphones is ready to bring a new warrior to the battlefield with the Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition, and I’m here to break down the box, see what’s inside, and give my honest thoughts on the new mic.

As a USB mic, quality is something that Blue succeeds at. I’ve used a Blue Snowball for years now, and the Yeti X brings a lot more to the table, offering less sensitivity for the Ps and pops that happen during voiceover and normal conversation.

The Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition offers a nice gain changer, allowing you to really find that sweet spot for your preferred talking. I usually run the microphone on a gain of around 10 on the microphone and around 75 in the PC settings. It’s a very heavy microphone, and it is a bit bigger than I was used to. The World of Warcraft branding on the back of the mic looks excellent, and it all just works really well out of the box.

There are, of course, some cons. The built-in WoW character voice modulation isn’t that impressive. Don’t get the mic expecting the included modulation settings to really sound that great. There also weren’t a couple of filters that I would have liked to see.

If you’re looking for a new microphone that’s going to offer plenty of power out the box and you’re a fan of World of Warcraft, then the Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition is a perfect choice. Retailing at $199.99, it is a bit pricey, but you get what you pay for. The voice modulation presets don’t really do the characters they are based on justice, but the color scheme and WoW branding on the back look excellent with any setup.

