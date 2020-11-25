New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch Dogs: Legion's multiplayer delayed to 2021

Ubisoft is pushing the launch of Watch Dogs: Legion's online modes to next year.
Donovan Erskine
1

Watch Dogs: Legion is the third installment in Ubisoft’s open-world hacking franchise. Taking the mayhem to London, players went on a mission to clear Dedsecs name after being blamed for a terrorist attack. The game launched in October, but without any of its online/multiplayer modes. Originally set to arrive this December, fans will have to wait a bit longer to team up with friends. Developer and publisher Ubisoft has announced that Watch Dogs: Legion’s multiplayer component has been delayed to 2021.

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to get a major patch next week, addressing several of the bugs and issues that riddled the game in its initial release. Ubisoft made a post to the game’s website where they spoke about the impending update. It’s in this post that they speak to the current status of the game’s multiplayer component. 

“As part of our commitment to fixing the game’s issues, we’ve decided to delay the Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion to early 2021. This will allow us to focus on fixing issues with single player, and it will give us more time to test the Online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode.”

There’s no new launch date, outside of the vague “early 2021” window, which could potentially mean as late as March of next year. What we do know is that the multiplayer will no longer arrive in December as originally planned. Watch Dogs’ Legion’s online mode would feature special missions that players can tackle in teams of four, as well as a new spiderbot battling mode. It’s also set to include a revamped version of secret invasion, a vastly underrated PvP mode akin to hide and seek that was featured in the first two Watch Dogs games.

With the issues that plagued Watch Dogs: Legion at launch, it makes sense that Ubisoft would want to avoid similar issues with the game’s multiplayer release. However, these problems didn’t prevent Legion from scoring pretty well in our Shacknews review. For more on Watch Dogs: Legion, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

