Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister Creative Director talks bringing 40K to life in VR Greg dives in deep with the Creative Director on Warhammer 40K: Battle Sisters.

Developed for the Oculus Quest VR system by developer Pixel Toys, Warhammer 40K: Battle Sisters brings the vast world of the 40K series to VR in a brand-new way. Shacknews video extraordinaire, Greg Burke, recently had a chance to sit down with James Horn, the game’s creative director, to talk about how the team brought it to life in VR.

The video, which you can watch to its full extent below covers quite a lot, from what the game is to some of the challenges the studio faced in moving from developing mobile games like Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War to a more advanced virtual reality title. Pixel Toys were also the developers behind Warhammer 40K: Freeblade, so the studio has some experience with the 40K universe.

If you aren’t sure what Warhammer 40K: Battle Sisters is, you probably aren’t alone. As a VR-only game, it’s probably slipped under many people’s radars. In the game, users jump into the action and join up with the legendary Battle Sisters, a futuristic group known well within the Warhammer 40K universe. It’s a great looking title for the Oculus Quest and one that Warhammer fans will no doubt want to check out as they dive into other VR worlds on their devices.

Warhammer 40K: Battle Sisters has a laundry list of features, including a co-op multiplayer service set to arrive sometime in early 2021. You can learn more about those features on the Oculus website.

If you're looking to learn more about Warhammer 40K: Battle Sisters, then you should definitely check out the video above.