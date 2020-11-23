Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Killing Floor 2, Kirby Super Star, and The Stimulus Games The latest batch of Shacknews Twitch Highlights are fresh out of the oven.

Shacknews Twitch Highlights are our way of keeping you caught up on the latest week in streaming the most convenient way possible. We stream Almost every day over on Twitch, but let’s be real, it’s hard to keep up with it all. If you aren’t able to make it to every stream, this series is just for you. The newest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights is out now and ready for viewing. Please, take a look.

First up in this week’s episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights is a special ShackStream on The Killing Floor 2. Jared from Tripwire Interactive, the development studio behind Killing Floor 2 joined Greg, TJ, and Blake to play some of the survival-horror game, as well as discuss the team’s plans for the future of the series. It was an insightful stream for any fans of Killing Floor 2.

Next up, we visit the youngest show in Shacknews’ streaming line-up, Pop! Goes the Culture! In the latest round of highlights, we see hosts Donovan and Greg look back at one of the most mind-numbingly silly moments from Solo: A Star Wars Story. The duo also argue about popular YouTube channel RedLetterMedia, and chats about the announcement of Night Has Fallen. It’s a fun change of pace for fans of movies and TV.

Stevetendo is still going strong, as host Steve Tyminsky plays some Kirby Super Star on the latest episode of the Nintendo-themed show. Lastly, we’ve got the latest rendition of the Shacknews Stimulus Games. Held every Saturday, it’s our way of keeping the economy juiced up during the pandemic. This episode sees the Shack Staff facing off once again in Mario Kart 8, Street Fighter 2, and Brawlhalla.

If you’d like to see these broadcasts in full, follow us on Twitch. For more highlight videos, be sure to Subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube.