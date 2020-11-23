Black Friday PS4 2020 deals - Games and accessories

Next-gen may have officially kicked off, but the PlayStation 4 is far from obsolete. Still able to play nearly every game available on the PS5 (including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales), the PS4 is a cost-efficient option for those looking to play the biggest games out. With that in mind, several major retailers are posting PS4 deals for both consoles and games.

Black Friday PS4 deals 2020

With the console being seven years old, you can usually find a PS4 for a fairly modest price. Because of that, there aren’t many major price slashes on the system for Black Friday 2020. However, there are a massive amount of games on sale across retailers.

$30 games

The Last of Us Part 2 - Walmart

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time - Walmart

PGA Tour 2K21 - Walmart

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Walmart

Marvel’s Avengers - Walmart

Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Walmart

UFC 4 - Target

$25 games

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Walmart

Star Wars: Squadrons - Walmart

Need for Speed Heat - Walmart

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection - Walmart

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Target

$20 games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition - Game Stop

Days Gone - Walmart

Death Stranding - GameStop

Resident Evil 3 - GameStop

Sports games

Accessories

Cloud Core 7.1 Black Wired Gaming Headset - $69 (GameStop)

Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive - $69 (GameStop)

There’s a lot of good deals on some of the best games to hit the PS4 over the last year or so. If you need to do some catching up, now is an excellent time. For more discounted holiday shopping, check out the Black Friday 2020 page on Shacknews.