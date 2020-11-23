Next-gen may have officially kicked off, but the PlayStation 4 is far from obsolete. Still able to play nearly every game available on the PS5 (including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales), the PS4 is a cost-efficient option for those looking to play the biggest games out. With that in mind, several major retailers are posting PS4 deals for both consoles and games.
Black Friday PS4 deals 2020
With the console being seven years old, you can usually find a PS4 for a fairly modest price. Because of that, there aren’t many major price slashes on the system for Black Friday 2020. However, there are a massive amount of games on sale across retailers.
$30 games
- The Last of Us Part 2 - Walmart
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time - Walmart
- PGA Tour 2K21 - Walmart
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Walmart
- Marvel’s Avengers - Walmart
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Walmart
- UFC 4 - Target
$25 games
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Walmart
- Star Wars: Squadrons - Walmart
- Need for Speed Heat - Walmart
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection - Walmart
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Target
$20 games
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition - Game Stop
- Days Gone - Walmart
- Death Stranding - GameStop
- Resident Evil 3 - GameStop
Sports games
- NBA 2K21 - $28 (Walmart)
- Madden NFL 21 - $28 (Walmart)
- FIFA 21 - $28 (Walmart)
Accessories
- Cloud Core 7.1 Black Wired Gaming Headset - $69 (GameStop)
- Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive - $69 (GameStop)
There’s a lot of good deals on some of the best games to hit the PS4 over the last year or so. If you need to do some catching up, now is an excellent time. For more discounted holiday shopping, check out the Black Friday 2020 page on Shacknews.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Black Friday PS4 2020 deals - Games and accessories