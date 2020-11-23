New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Black Friday PS4 2020 deals - Games and accessories

Here are some of the best PS4 deals around for this Black Friday.
Donovan Erskine
1

Next-gen may have officially kicked off, but the PlayStation 4 is far from obsolete. Still able to play nearly every game available on the PS5 (including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales), the PS4 is a cost-efficient option for those looking to play the biggest games out. With that in mind, several major retailers are posting PS4 deals for both consoles and games.

Black Friday PS4 deals 2020

With the console being seven years old, you can usually find a PS4 for a fairly modest price. Because of that, there aren’t many major price slashes on the system for Black Friday 2020. However, there are a massive amount of games on sale across retailers.

$30 games

$25 games

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 - Walmart
  • Star Wars: Squadrons - Walmart
  • Need for Speed Heat - Walmart
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection - Walmart
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Target

$20 games

Sports games

Accessories

There’s a lot of good deals on some of the best games to hit the PS4 over the last year or so. If you need to do some catching up, now is an excellent time. For more discounted holiday shopping, check out the Black Friday 2020 page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola