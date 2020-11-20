Xur's location and wares for November 20, 2020 - Destiny 2 Take a look at Xur's location and wares for November 20, 2020 in Destiny 2.

It’s Friday, which means it is time for Xur to make his weekly appearance in Destiny 2. We’ve got all the details right here, so let’s take a look at Xur’s location and wares for November 20, 2020.

It’s our second Xur visit since the release of Beyond Light, which means there are still some questions about how he might change in the future. For now, though, you can find Xur hanging out over in Watcher's Grave on Nessus.

Head to Watcher's Grave and look for a very large tree to your right. Xur is up in the tree.

As usual, Xur has all the normal goodies, including an Exotic weapon and a piece of Exotic armor for each Guardian class. Here’s a look at all the items Xur has available right now.

Aeon Swift - 23 Legendary Shards

Synthoceps - 23 Legendary Shards

Karnstein Armlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Skyburner's Oath - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

We recommend picking up every item that Xur has available if you don’t already have it, just to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the items you need to complete your Collections. With the new raid coming up soon, players are no doubt going to want every bit of help they can get as they try to jump in and complete the new content.

If you’re looking for more help in Destiny 2, then you can always head over to our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards, as you’ll need them at some point throughout your Destiny 2 playthrough. We have a ton of content going up—and more on the way—that covers that new expansion, and our team is working hard to dive deep into every secret that Destiny 2: Beyond Light currently holds.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares, head back over to our Destiny 2 strategy guide for even more useful information and content. Xur’s here until weekly reset, so make sure you don’t miss out on the chance to grab a few Exotics for your arsenal.