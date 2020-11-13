Xur's location and wares for November 13, 2020 - Destiny 2 Find out Xur's location and wares for November 13, 2020 in Destiny 2.

It’s the first Xurday in Beyond Light, which means Xur’s location and wares are something for players to definitely keep an eye on this week. We’ll be breaking down the location and the goods he has to offer below. Let’s dive in.

This week the hunt for Xur is a bit different. Many of the old planets are gone, which means Xur’s location could change up throughout the coming weeks. For this first appearance, though, players can find Xur in the Hangar at the Tower.

This week Xur is selling:

Lord of Wolves - 29 Legendary Shards

Raiden Flux - 23 Legendary Shards

Aeon Safe - 23 Legendary Shards

Chromatic Fire - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Cipher - Free

We’ll have more info on the Exotic Cipher that Xur is offering soon, so keep an eye out for that.

If you’re running low on Legendary Shards, you can check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards, and also be sure to keep your eyes glued to our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide throughout the coming weeks as our team continues to create great content to help you make the most of all the new Exotics and other stuff in the expansion. We've already put together a ton of stuff for the newest expansion, so please take some time to check that out if you're having trouble finding your way in some of the new quests.

Xur will be around until the weekly reset, which means you've got all weekend to jump in and gather up any Legendary Shards you might be short on. The new cipher also gives you some other things to work towards, so be sure to check it out, too.