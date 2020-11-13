Bungie extends current Destiny 2 maintenance by 1 hour It looks like Destiny 2's current maintenance run is going to take a little bit longer.

Update: The hotfix has started rolling out and users are now able to log back into the game and continue playing. Some may continue to see connection problems as maintenance continues until 10 a.m. PST.

An update for Hotfix 3.0.0.2 was scheduled to roll out today. What originally started as a 25-minute maintenance period has now been extended by an hour.

According to a tweet from the Bungie Help Twitter account, the latest Destiny 2 maintenance scheduled for November 13, 2020 will now roll out starting at 9 a.m. PST (1700UTC) with expected completion now looking like 10 a.m. PST. It’s unclear if this means users won’t have access to the game servers until after 10 a.m. PST, or if we can just expect to see some users having trouble getting in.

Destiny 2 maintenance has been extended by 1 hour. Hotfix 3.0.0.2 will now begin rolling out across all platforms at 9 AM PST (1700 UTC). Expected completion is now 10 AM PST (1800 UTC). Please stay tuned for updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 13, 2020

It’s a rough day for an update, especially right now, as Xur was expected to arrive for his first appearance in Beyond Light at 9 a.m. PST. Now it looks like we could be waiting a little longer to see his first arrival this weekend.

We’re still waiting to see what the new hotfix will actually address, though many users in the Twitter replies seem to be pushing hard for some changes to the new Stasis power up in the Crucible. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the main reason for the fix, or if some other issues caught Bungie’s attention. Either way, with maintenance extended an extra hour, users have more downtime to prepare their next step.

With the raid set to arrive in December, it’s important to get as much gear as you can in the meantime, which means you’re going to want to check out our Destiny 2 guide for help getting your hands on all the new Exotic gear, as well as any must-have items that pop up throughout the expansion’s content.

We’ll keep an eye out for any updates about the hotfix and post up patch notes if they become available. For now, prepare yourself, because the maintenance concludes at 10 a.m. PST, giving you plenty of time to jump back in this weekend.