New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War feature makes stream sniping harder

Treyarch has implemented a new feature in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to lessen stream sniping.
Donovan Erskine
1

The latest game in the CoD franchise is out, as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now worldwide. With Treyarch back in the driver’s seat, this game takes us back to one of the most beloved subseries within Call of Duty. Treyarch has added a number of improvements to provide a smoother player experience in Black Ops Cold War. This includes a brand new feature aimed directly at streamers and stream sniping. 

A new feature in Black Ops Cold War will help streams deter other players from stream sniping them. For those unfamiliar, stream sniping is when a viewer tries to line up their matchmaking with a streamer, attempting to get into the same match as them. If successful, the player then goes directly to the streamer's location, and then griefs them. This could mean killing them, dropping loot, or just drawing unwanted attention. It’s an issue that plagues most online games for popular streamers.

In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players can now turn on a matchmaking timer delay. The timer will begin counting, but it won’t actually start looking for a match until a specified point in the count. It’s a sneaky way to throw off any viewers looking to queue for matchmaking at the same time as a streamer. While it won’t erase stream snipers entirely, it will certainly make it much more difficult. 

Stream sniping has become a bigger and bigger issue as Twitch and YouTube become go-to destinations for video game entertainment. We’ve seen Epic Games institute the same matchmaking delay in Fortnite to combat streamers as well. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, as well as both current and last-gen consoles.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

