How long to beat Godfall? Interested in how long it will take to beat Godfall, the new action RPG from Counterplay Games? Here's what you need to know.

Godfall is a new action RPG for PlayStation 5 and PC. As one of the few PlayStation 5 exclusive launch titles, those looking to dive into the new adventure will want to know how long they’re looking at sinking into it. If you’ve been trying to figure out how long Godfall will take to beat, then we can help.

How long to beat Godfall?

Godfall will take most players roughly 15-20 hours to complete, depending on how much grinding players decide to do between missions. While the three main open-world areas of the game offer “secrets” for players to find, most of them just equate to chests that can be opened for different gear, as well as Codex scraps that players can pick up for a deeper look at the game’s story.

Godfall is made up of multiple missions that allow you to hunt down targets and unlock new materials.

Just playing through the main missions themselves will probably only take most players an average of 10-12 hours. The extra time we equated above all comes into play if the player decides to explore things like the Tower of Trials, which can be used to level up and unlock new gear as they play through the campaign.

I reviewed Godfall on PC for Shacknews, and one of the biggest issues that the game has is a lack of real, meaningful content, so many players will probably find themselves putting in 10 hours or so and finding that there’s no real point in coming back after you complete the story. Of course, we’ve got some other handy content to help you unlock other Valorplate sets and gather new materials, so make sure you head over to our Godfall topic for more assistance.

Now that you know how long it will take to beat Godfall, you can check out our Godfall review for a deeper look at what to expect from Counterplay Games' new action adventure RPG looter-shooter hybrid.