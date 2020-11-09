Watch the Shacknews Direct special event livestream here We've got an exciting update on the future of Shacknews.com, tune in!

Shacknews has been around for over two decades. Dating back to the late 90s, this website has seen several changes over its long lifespan, many that you longtime readers will remember quite well. Since taking over ownership of the site several years ago, CEO and Editor-In-Chief Asif Khan has worked diligently to make Shacknews the greatest website on the internet. This mission has brought Shacknews to its latest major update, which we will be sharing with you in a special Shacknews Direct, please take a look.

The November 9 Shacknews Direct will go down today at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and can be viewed live on our official Twitch channel. If you don’t want to leave the site, you can watch the stream using the embed below. Following the conclusion of today’s episode of WWES, hosts Blake Morse, TJ Denzer, and Chris Jarrard will be joined by Asif Khan to officially share details about the next update coming to Shacknews.

There will be a lot of information shared during the stream, so we advise that you tune in live so that you can ask The Man With the Briefcase himself any questions that you may have in the chat. It’s one of the most significant updates to Shacknews yet, so you don’t want to miss it.

As we enter the next generation of gaming, there couldn’t be a better time to introduce the changes coming to Shacknews. The Shacknews Direct is just under an hour away, so get ready to learn about the future of the coolest website in gaming. If you aren’t able to watch live, we’ll have the presentation posted to our official YouTube channel, so be sure to subscribe. If you already follow us on Twitch, make sure that you turn our notifications on so that you know exactly when Shacknews goes live.