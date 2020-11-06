Shacknews Twitch Highlights: The Bizarro Wolverines, Deep Rock Galactic, and Carto Get in formation for another episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights.

We like to stream throughout the week here on Shacknews. With a variety of shows going live almost every day on our Twitch channel, we like to offer a wide range of video content. Of course, it would be unreasonable to expect anyone to be able to watch every minute of every stream, and thus, Shacknews Twitch Highlights was born. These videos compile the best moments from the week in streaming into a more condensed product. The latest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights is here and ready for your viewing. Please, take a look.

This week’s episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights starts off with the latest Chatty stream. Our Shacknews Chatty community is very integral to the identity of the website, even hosting and coordinating their own events on occasion. Landros hosted the stream in question, where he and others played through Deep Rock Galactic.

Next, Shacknews Twitch Highlights features the newest show in Shacknews’ streaming line-up. Pop! Goes the Culture! is hosted by Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke and covers the latest and greatest in movies, television, collectibles, and more. In the episode featured, the duo talk about Netflix’s new Assassin’s Creed series, as well as the Uncharted movie wrapping up its production.

We then move on to Indie-licious. Streamed every Monday, this show is hosted by News Editor TJ Denzer and features cool new indie games. On the latest Indie-licious, Denzer plays through Carto, a newly released title from Sunhead games.

If you want to see these streams in full, be sure to follow Shacknews on Twitch. For more highlight videos, subscribe to our Youtube channel.