Xur's location and wares for November 6, 2020 - Destiny 2 Everything you need to know to find Xur and pick up his latest deals in Destiny 2.

It’s here. We’re less than week from the release of Beyond Light which means next week’s hunt for Xur could be quite different than usual. For now, he’ll be found in one of the usual spots and we’ve broken down Xur’s location and wares for the weekend of November 6 below.

With Beyond Light releasing next week, this could be your last chance to get your hands on some special Exotics that are tied to quests on worlds that will no longer be available after Bungie starts vaulting content. Xur can be found over on Io and travel to Giant's Scar.

Head to Giant's Scar on Io to find Xur hiding in this cave.

Here’s a look at what the Agent of the Nine has available in his inventory:

Promethium Spur - 23 Legendary Shards

Actium War Rig - 23 Legendary Shards

Wormhusk Crown - 23 Legendary Shards

Fighting Lion - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Because of the vaulting of content, and because we aren’t exactly sure how Beyond Light is going to change up Xur, we recommend picking up any items that Xur has that you don’t already have. You’ll also want to grab that Exotic Engram, too, for a chance to bump up another piece of Exotic gear that you don’t already have.

If you’re running low on Legendary Shards, you can check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards, and also be sure to keep your eyes glued to our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide next week as our guides team will be going hard on Beyond Light to bring you in-depth, accurate content to help you make the most of all the new Exotics and other stuff in the expansion.

Xur will be around until the weekly reset, so that gives you plenty of time to jump into Destiny 2 this weekend and grab the goods you want or need to grab. Make sure you visit Xur’s location before he’s gone for another week.