Black Friday Walmart deals 2020 - TVs, Gaming laptops, & headphones

With the end of the year quickly approaching, it’s time to start digging into the best deals for Black Friday and the other holidays that we have coming up. These sale days can be a great time to grab items for a heavily discounted price and, despite the way that 2020 has gone, businesses are still offering some pretty great deals. To start, let’s take a look at some of the best Black Friday Walmart deals from 2020.

Black Friday Walmart deals 2020

Unlike previous years, Walmart is doing things a bit differently. Instead of just one big day with a lot of deals, the company will be running something called ‘Days of Deals’, which includes deals from now up through the rest of the month. That gives you plenty of time to jump in and grab some new stuff at great prices.

Because of the constantly changing deals, we’ll be updating this guide quite often throughout the coming weeks. Make sure you check back constantly for the best prices and sale options.

If you’re planning on spending this holiday season indoors, then you’re going to want a nice new TV to enjoy all your favorite holiday movies on. Black Friday can be a great time to grab a new set for the living room, the home theatre, or even your man cave. Here are some of the best deals available for TVs:

Xbox gamers looking to score some new games during the Days of Deals sale will have more than a few options to choose from. Let's take a look:

PlayStation 4 owners will also be able to grab some newer games for discounted prices:

Those looking for a new gaming laptop, or just a chromebook or other computer to work off of will find that Walmart has a couple of different options to choose from. Here’s a look at the best deals we could find:

MSI GF65 Thin i7 with GTX 1660Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $799 (originally $979)

Lenovo 81JW0001US Chromebook with 14” HD Display, 4GB Ram, 32GB eMMC SSD - $199 (originally $299)

Of course, since we’ve all found ourselves spending more and more time inside, having new gear like headphones and other things can be really nice to help distract from the troubles going on outside. Here’s a few of the best deals we’ve found available so far:

So far, Walmart’s deals are shaping up to focus more on home appliance options and other things like that. While we’re sure that more and more video games will appear in the mix, we’ll have to wait and see what the rest of the Days of Deals sale includes. For now, we’ll be working on finding more deals and updating this article with those listings as they become available.

