Godfall release date and preorder guide

Godfall is a new action-RPG coming to next-gen consoles and those looking to pick up the new fantasy title will want to know the release date and how to preorder it on both the PlayStation 5 and PC. Here’s what you need to know to score yourself a copy of the game and prepare for launch day.

Godfall will release on both PlayStation 5 and PC on November 12, 2020, the same day as the PlayStation 5. Those who want to preorder the game can do so right now, and we’ll go over the details you need to know below.

How to preorder for PlayStation 5

If you’re planning on playing the new action-adventure RPG on the PlayStation 5, then you’ll want to preorder the game through the PlayStation store. The easiest way to do this is to navigate to the PlayStation website on your computer and then press the orange button that says “Pre-order now”. This will take you to a section that allows you to choose the version of the game you want, and then you can pay for it and be ready for release. There are three editions of the game available for PS5:

Standard – includes the base game. Costs $69.99

Digital Deluxe Edition – includes base game plus day-on access to Godfall’s first expansion. Costs $89.99

Ascended Edition – includes base game and day-one access to Godfall’s first expansion. Costs $99.99 Also includes the following Gold-themed items:

Gold Valorplate skins for Silvermane, Phoenix, and Greyhawk



5x Gold weapon skins



Gold Shield skin



Gold Royal Banner skin



Unique multiplayer lobby title



Orange Valorplate skin for Vertigo

How to preorder for PC

Those looking to buy the game on the PC will be able to do so through the Epic Games Store. You can head over to the official Epic website, or launch the Epic Games Store Launcher to browse the title yourself. Like the PS5 version, you’ll have three different editions to choose from:

Standard – includes the base game. Costs $59.99

Digital Deluxe Edition – includes base game plus day-on access to Godfall’s first expansion. Costs $79.99

Ascended Edition – includes base game and day-one access to Godfall’s first expansion. Costs $89.99 Also includes the following Gold-themed items:

Gold Valorplate skins for Silvermane, Phoenix, and Greyhawk



5x Gold weapon skins



Gold Shield skin



Gold Royal Banner skin



Unique multiplayer lobby title



Orange Valorplate skin for Vertigo

