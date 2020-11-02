Mando Mondays week 2 arrives with more Star Wars merchandise Disney and Lucasfilm continue to celebrate Mando Mondays with new Star Wars products.

After a year of waiting, The Mandalorian Season 2 has finally premiered on Disney+. With new episodes releasing every Friday, the Star Wars western will continue the beloved story throughout November and December. In celebration of the show, Disney and Lucasfilm have created Mando Mondays, a weekly event premiering brand new merchandise themed around The Mandalorian and other characters from a galaxy far, far away. We’re now in week 2, and more products have been revealed.

Disney and Lucasfilm revealed the second week of products via a post on the official Star Wars website. Here, we get some images and details on the newest Star Wars merchandise. First up are some stuffed animals from Build-A-Bear workshop. This includes a bear wearing the iconic Mandalorian helmet and armor. What will really pull fans in is the stuffed The Child. This plush sits comfortably in the same carrying device we see in the streaming series.

There is a lot of nostalgia wrapped up in retro Star Wars merchandise, specifically the figures manufactured by Kenner. To bring back the classic feel, Lucasfilm and Disney have teamed up with Hasbro to create the Vintage Collection, a line of Star Wars figures featuring retro design and packaging. We see the titular Mandalorian himself with a new 3.75-inch figure. The figure is “loaded with articulation” and features a signature weapon accessory.

New figures have also been announced by Hot Toys, a manufacturer known for highly-detailed products. Of course, Hot Toys’ offerings include ¼ scale figures of The Mandalorian and The Child. For more news and updates on the latest round of announcements from Mando Mondays, stick with us on Shacknews.