Xur's location and wares for October 30, 2020 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur is and what he has for sale this weekend in Destiny 2.

It's Friday again! Those looking to spend some time in Destiny 2 this weekend will want to know Xur’s location and wares for October 30, 2020, and we’re going to break it all down for you right here.

Those looking to find Xur will want to head over to The Rig on Titan to find the merchant of the Nine today. As usual, he has one piece of Exotic armor for each Guardian class, one Exotic weapon, and one Exotic Engram for you to purchase.

Head to Titan and visit Xur on the Rig.

Now that we’ve established where Xur is, let’s talk about the items he has up for grabs. Here’s a full list of the wares that Xur has for sale:

Skyburner's Oath - 29 Legendary Shards

Ophidia Spathe - 23 Legendary Shards

Eternal Warrior - 23 Legenday Shards

Transversive Steps - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Beyond Light is just a couple of weeks away now, which means some big changes are coming to the game, and we're not really sure how that's going to affect Xur. So, if you don’t already have some of the items available to purchase this time around, then we recommend going ahead and picking them up. It always helps to have different items on hand, should Bungie change up how they work later down the line. As we all know, the developers are always changing things up, so it never hurts to be ready for anything. You can also grab the Exotic Engram that he has available to pick up an item you don’t already have from a pool of different Exotic items.

Now that you know what Xur has available, get out there and pick up the various items he has for sale. If you’re struggling to have enough Shards, then you can check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards for more assistance. Looking for more, though? Head back over to our complete Destiny 2 guide for all the latest news and info about Bungie’s hit shooter before you dive in this weekend.