Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town revealed for Switch, coming 2021 The next chapter of Story of Seasons has been revealed and Pioneers of Olive Town will arrive in early 2021.

Harvest Moon fans were no doubt delighted by this morning’s surprise Nintendo Direct. On top of several other announcements, the next chapter of the Story of Seasons series was revealed. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is set to arrive in March of 2021, and fans will be able to build their farm from the ground up in the next entry of the iconic series.

According to the trailer revealed during the Nintendo Direct, as well as the official Nintendo website listing, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town will allow users to cultivate their farm and town at a degree of depth previously unseen in the series. Simple mechanics will help highlight deep gameplay, and you’ll have a few different modes to take on in the upcoming game.

Seedling mode and Normal mode will return for the game, allowing veteran and new players alike to jump in and play without worrying about feeling lost or overwhelmed. Pioneers of Olive Town will feature all the classic Harvest Moon mechanics, as well as over 200 unique events for players to take part in.

Make sure you save the date, as Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town will welcome you to your new life on the frontier when it releases March 23, 2021 on Nintendo Switch.