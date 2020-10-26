You can get absolutely plastered and pass out in Watch Dogs: Legion Too much booze puts you down for a snooze.

Watch Dogs: Legion is almost here, and we’ve been busy exploring all the local haunts that futuristic London has to offer. There’s a lot you can do in the game, including plenty of hacking, sneaking around, and of course, getting wasted in the pubs.

When you’re not too busy helping save the city, you can pop on over to the local pub, where you’ll find a dart board, plenty of possible new recruits, and of course, a cup of the best that the city has to offer, on tap.

Now, with a whole city to explore, you might ask yourself, why would I want to spend my time in the pub drinking? Well, there’s plenty of reason to do so, and depending on which character you’re playing at the time, it might make more sense than others.

Just beware, drinking too much can lead to some dubious side effects, like your character passing out on the floor in the middle of the pub. Not really the best way to go about sparking a revolution now, is it?

For more on Watch Dogs: Legion, keep it right here on Shacknews.