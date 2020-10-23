How to get Photo Rewards - Phasmophobia Learn how to get every Photo Reward in Phasmophobia so that your team can finish the hunt with a hearty paycheck.

As you hunt down ghosts and identify them in Phasmophobia, you’ll find yourself with quite a few objectives each time you head out to a job. While these things don’t typically fall under the objectives, there are a number of Photo Rewards you can unlock for capturing ghostly moments on film. If you’re curious to know more about these rewards, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know.

All Photo Rewards – Phasmophobia

There are seven different types of Photo Rewards players can unlock in a single job in Phasmophobia, and each one can be acquired by capturing pictures with a Photo Camera. Here’s a quick list of the items you can capture photos of to earn extra rewards at the end of a job:

A picture of the ghost

Pictures of fingerprints of footprints

A picture of dirty water in a sink

A picture of a Ouija board or voodoo doll

A picture of a ghostly interaction (lights being turned off/on, noises, dead bodies)

A picture of a hunter’s corpse (if your friend dies, make sure to grab a picture!)

A picture of the Bone found somewhere in the level

You can use pictures to earn extra money and some of the items on the Photo Reward list can even help you identify the ghost.

Grabbing a picture of these items will log them in your journal with a label. If the label doesn’t appear, then the image didn’t count, and you’ll want to try again. Of course, you’ll want to keep the photo capacity of your journal, and the limited number of pictures each Photo Camera has in mind, too. Try not to waste that space or that film! Make sure to check out our guide on how to play Phasmophobia if you’re having trouble getting into the swing of things.

All of these items can be acquired naturally throughout gameplay, and we’ll touch a bit more on some of them in later guides. For now, though, you can head into your next job knowing what kind of things to look out for while identifying the ghost. In fact, some of these items – like fingerprints – can even help you figure out what kind of ghost you’re dealing with. Every photo that you collect will net you $10 extra, and can be doubled when playing on higher difficulties. If you die during the course of the hunt, you'll only earn half the reward for getting the photos, so make sure you stay alive.

