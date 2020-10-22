Mountaintop is being nerfed in Destiny 2: Beyond Light Thank you for your service, sweet Mountaintop. I'll miss shooting people in PvP who hadn't unlocked you.

Well, Guardians, it was a good run, but Mountaintop is getting a decent nerf in Destiny 2: Beyond Light. On top of the fact its maximum Power will fall behind in Beyond Light, Bungie has taken a hatchet to the equally loved and hated Grenade Launcher. It’s been a good run.

Mountaintop nerf - Beyond Light

In the latest This Week at Bungie (TWAB), the development team went into detail about changes coming to Mountaintop. Have a look, and then we’ll discuss:

Specific pain points:

A one-shot body shot with infinite range

Quick and easy cleanup of wounded Guardians, even around corners

Deals high splash damage, rewarding players for inaccuracy

Perfect in-air accuracy allows airborne Guardians to rain down death, and there’s not much grounded Guardians can do to respond

Changes to address those points:

Reduced splash damage by 33 percent, increased impact damage such that total damage is 5 percent lower than before

Reduced projectile velocity multiplier from the Micro-Missile perk from 1.4 to 1.2. (i.e., now 20 percent faster than other breech Grenade Launchers instead of 40 percent)

Reduced in-air accuracy. Now has significant projectile error while in-air (around 7 degrees without the Icarus Grip mod, substantially less with)

As the proud owner of a Mountaintop, I can begrudgingly say these changes seem fair. Splash damage should be reduced, as should in-air accuracy. I’m going to miss smoking Taken Hobgoblins from so far away the reticle covers their entire body, but I’ll adjust. Actually, that’s still going to work just fine, but for those of us who liked smashing people in Crucible with Mountaintop, it might be time to consider another option. It’s not that it will be bad, just that it won’t be so overpowered that not a single match goes by where you don’t eat at least one projectile from Mountaintop.

Of course, you still have 19 days to obtain this weapon and take it for one last ride. Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em, Guardians and, if you don’t, let us help you unlock Mountaintop before Bungie gives it the “This is Sparta” treatment and boots it all the way back to base camp.