Brock Lesnar added to UFC 4 in latest update The legendary heavyweight will join Jennifer Maia and Askar Askarov on the roster.

Legendary UFC Heavyweight, Brock Lesnar, is headed to the virtual Octagon in EA Sports UFC 4 with the game’s latest update. Lesnar will be joined by two other fighters, Jennifer Maia and Askar Askarov, as well as some Halloween themed content.

The decision to add Brock Lesnar is a no-brainer for EA Vancouver, as he remains one of the most popular UFC personalities despite the fact he’s fought just once in almost nine years, a no contest against another legendary Heavyweight, Mark Hunt. Lesnar used his high-level wrestling to defeat Hunt but popped for clomiphene in drug test resulting in his win being overturned. Prior to this, Lesnar’s last fight in the UFC was December 11, 2011, a TKO loss to Allistair Overeem. In fact, Lesnar has not won in the UFC – or MMA in general – since July 3, 2010, over a decade ago.

Lesnar’s UFC 4 stats are good with a 4-star striking rating and 4.5-star grappling rating. This seems a bit generous by the EA Vancouver developers, as Lesnar’s striking is not something to be celebrated. In fact, if he ever made a return to the UFC for a quick paycheck, my bet is he’d be matched against Derrick Lewis, a similar fighter to Mark Hunt, and someone Lesnar could take down at will.

Even though Lesnar’s MMA resume is practically non-existent in the last decade, the UFC – both real and virtual – could use his name in the Heavyweight division. He is a monster of a human being who typically had to cut weight to make the 265 lb limit, and his larger-than-life personality complemented his size to perfection. Even though the MMA scene has moved on without him, his name is still valuable and, given his ratings, I’d take a matchup against him seriously in UFC 4.

Players can grab Lesnar after 1 p.m. EDT on October 22 and any time before October 30, 2020, and for those that don’t have the game, EA is opening the Octagon with free-to-play days in UFC 4 until Sunday, October 25, 2020. If you’re not sure if UFC 4 is the game for you, read my full UFC 4 review before you try it.