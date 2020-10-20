How long to beat Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One Find out just how long it will take to beat Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One.

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 1 is here, and that means Doom fans can jump back into the game and experience the first chapter of the new DLC right now. If you’re itching for more Doom Slayer, then you’re going to find plenty on offer here. If you are planning ahead, you’re going to want to know exactly how long it takes to beat Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 1. Here’s what you need to know.

How long to beat Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One

Those looking to beat Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One will want to set aside quite a couple of hours aside. To completely beat Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 1, players are looking at roughly four to seven hours to complete the new DLC campaign. This also depends on just how well you do against the various new enemies and encounters.

New enemies like the turret abound in Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One.

Unlike the base game, there are a lot more combat encounters and a lot more enemies on screen at most given times. id Software has upped the ante quite a bit throughout the campaign, and the first level will most likely take the average player around one and a half to two hours to complete. Being as there are three different levels for players to undertake, each with various missions and encounters, you’re looking at a good four to five hours for the strongest players.

Everything about Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One feels like it was built to test Doom players. More enemies means more chances to die, and the inclusion of entire new enemies and even powered-up enemies mean you’re going to need to master the art of slaying if you hope to make it through alive.

Now that you know how long it will take to beat Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One, make sure you check out our Doom Eternal topic for more useful info and content.