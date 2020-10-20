Exclusive: Atari announces new Mini Pong Jr. gaming device Atari is teaming up with UNIS and Arcade1Up for a retro-arcade Pong device.

Atari is one of the founding fathers of gaming. Several of the company’s products defined the early days of gaming and hold special places in the hearts of many. Even if Atari’s earlier work predates you, you’ve most likely played a game inspired by them. We’ve seen the company make efforts to solidify its spot in the gaming space once again in recent years. Now Atari is bringing back the most iconic title in its catalogue with Atari Mini Pong Jr.

Atari gave Shacknews an exclusive heads up about the announcement of its new retro gaming device. Made in collaboration with UNIS and Arcade1Up, Mini Pong Jr. is a portable version of the king of retro games. The classic arcade game will be playable on the device’s LCD screen, and can be set up on practically any table service. Players can battle against the AI, or go head to head with a friend via local multiplayer capabilities. Atari has released a new trailer to prompt the Mini Pong Jr., which can be seen below.

“Available soon online, the Atari Mini PONG Jr. is the perfect gift for Atari fans and collectors interested in experiencing the simple-yet-challenging gameplay of PONG in a tangible, more immersive way.” said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. Chesnais also spoke to how delighted the team was to collaborate with UNIS and Arcade1UP on the device.

The Atari Mini Pong Jr. is set to get a full reveal tomorrow at the virtual UNIS Showcase 2020 event at 11:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. ET. The device is set to launch this Holiday season, but it’s likely we’ll get more information at tomorrow’s event.

With nostalgia being so ingrained in today's popular culture, it's been fascinating to watch Atari look to shape a modern identity.