When does the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta end? Curious to know when access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta will end? Here's what you need to know.

If you’re like me, then you’ve probably spent a good deal of time playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta in your free time this weekend. Like any good thing, the beta has to come to an end at some point and those wondering when the Black Ops Cold War beta ends will be happy to hear that it’s received an additional day.

When does the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta end?

While the beta was originally scheduled to end today, October 19, at 10 a.m. PT, Activision has actually extended the open beta until October 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. PT. That means we get an entire additional 24 hours to jump in and lay waste to our enemies in the various maps and modes available in the latest beta.

The beta has been extended an extra 24 hours and will now end on October 20.

The open beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War includes quite a bit for players to try out, including the game’s newest mode, Dirty Bomb. In Dirty Bomb, players must team up with three other players to form a squad of four. You’ll then work your way through the level collecting bits of uranium to place inside of dirty bombs that are strategically placed around the world. Once you have collected enough, arm the bomb, and detonate it.

You can also take part in the normal core playlists, like Team Deathmatch, Control, Hardpoint, Domination, and so on down the list. There are also a couple of perks for playing in the Black Ops Cold War beta. We’ve outlined them below:

Reach level 10 in the beta to unlock the Mutual Animosity SMG blueprint at launch.

Unlock Adler in COD Mobile by playing the beta.

1 tier skip for the Modern Warfare and Warzone battle pass just for playing the beta.

3 additional tier skips for reaching level 10 in the beta.

You can download the Cold War beta and dive in today. Now that you know exactly when the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta ends, head back over to our Black Ops Cold War page for more info and content.