Shack Chat: Did Apple sell you on the iPhone 12?

This past week brought a slew of announcements out of Apple’s corner as the tech giant showcased the new iPhone 12 line-up. The reactions from the staff were quite varied and we all sat down this week to share our opinions on the new iPhone announcements, whether Apple sold us on the design changes, or even if we’d think about upgrading right now.

Question: Did Apple sell you on the iPhone 12?

I just bought one of these stupid things! - Ozzie Mejia, iPhone SE owner

Wait, we've already moved on to a new iPhone? I just bought one! You know, the one they brought out six months ago for the poors? That thing?Man, I hate Apple and what they've become. Steve Jobs didn't die for this.

Ehh - Donovan Erskine, iPhone user

I like iPhones and have been using them for nearly 10 years. The iPhone 12 and its family of devices look nice, but nothing that makes me feel like I HAVE to go and get one. If I had an older model, maybe I’d be more likely to upgrade but I think me and my XS Max can ride it out for one more year.

Meh - Blake Morse, Professional Meh(er)

These new-fangled iPhones seem like decent enough technology, but I’m not really in a place where I’m ready or in need of a smartphone upgrade. My personal iPhone history goes something like this: A hand-me-down gen one model, years later a 6S, followed by another 6S, and then finally the 11 Pro Max. Since I already upgraded to the 11 Pro Max this year, along with snagging the latest watch, I have very little incentive to even be thinking about such a quick turnaround.

Last year’s presentation really sold me on the camera features, especially when it came to filming options. This year, there wasn’t anything that captured my attention in the same way. I mean, what did we get this year? A magnet in the phone? A new chipset? I’m not really sure if there was anything to really wow consumers this time around. Perhaps it was due to Apple not being able to do a huge press conference and zazz it up, but I didn’t feel like there was any real wow factor this time around.

I’m not 100% sure what they tried to sell me - Chris Jarrard, Never owned an iPhone

As my current phone is acting stupid and needs a replacement because my carrier sucks, I did take special interest in this year’s iPhone announcement event. Not being familiar with last year’s iPhone models left me feeling out of the loop on what exactly made the new crop of device special. Lots of time was spent dedicated to letting me know that I could film AAA Hollywood movies in an HDR format that I don’t even have a way to play back outside the phone, so that’s cool, I guess. There was no mention of how the thing worked as a phone, if it was any better at cell reception or if the speakerphone was clearer, etc.

It’s possible that I’m just an old fart and don’t understand phones. When I really need to make a phone call or text, I’m not sure the ability to take lush, colorful upskirt shots of Morrocan models at sunset is gonna help me.

No - Sam Chandler, Just got a new phone

While I do enjoy using an iPhone, I’m not one to ogle over a new mobile device and go and stand in a queue to get it day-one. I do think the continual advancements in technology are pretty great, but the price tag is always the biggest killer for me. That, and I simply do not need a new phone every 12 months.

I tend to only purchase a new phone every three years, as that’s about the time they slow down and become too unwieldy. Even then, by “new phone” I mean it’s new to me but actually a three-year old model. For instance, I only just purchased a new phone to replace my iPhone SE. Which model did I buy? The iPhone 8 (not even the Plus). A phone that came out in 2017. And even then, I was tossing up between it and the iPhone 7.

I’m not necessarily Apple's primary target with these reveals. If anything, I’ll be watching this again in 2023 when I’m considering what phone to buy next

Yes - Bill Lavoy, Due for a New Phone

Yeah, I’m thinking about grabbing an iPhone 12 Pro Max. I’m all about the 6.7” screen, which is .2 inches larger than the one I have now. No, I’m just due and I like the iPhone. It’s been two years for me, I can still get a decent amount for my iPhone Xs Max, and I’ll get a bit of a discount by re-upping with my cell carrier. Had I just gotten a new iPhone last year, though, I’d be skipping this one. Nothing really blows me out of the water about the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it’s just that I need a new phone and that’s the biggest one they’ve got!

Maybe if I had an older phone - Josh Hawkins, iPhone 11 stan

There’s nothing that feels innovative about the iPhone 12, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a good choice for people that are looking for an upgrade. Personally, the features onboard are nice enough, but there really isn’t anything that my iPhone 11 doesn’t already have that I need. Now, if I was running an older phone, I might be more willing to pick up the new iPhone. I’m also not sure how I feel about the older squared look.

Eh… time for an iPhone 11 maybe - TJ Denzer, still has an iPhone 6S

I really need to upgrade my stuff at this point. I do. But dang, do I not need to do it as fast as Apple wants me too. I’ve been sitting on the iPhone 6S Plus for only about 4 years I think? It’s served me well, but it feels like I blinked and we’re 6 more generations of iPhone ahead of where I am.

Don’t get me wrong, the iPhone 12 looks pretty slick. Bee’s knees. Cats pajams and whatnot. I’m just also not interested in paying the asking price of a brand new iPhone and there’s nothing about the iPhone 12 that tells me I absolutely need to. If anything, I’ll probably just move up to either an earlier generation like the iPhone 11 or see what the rest of the market has going on.

Nah - David L. Craddock, long reads editor

I love technology. (“But noooot as much as you, you see. But I still love technology. Always and forever.”) However, before I buy a new whatever-the-hell, I have to research it and decide it will make a positive impact on my life. It needs to entertain me, or streamline my day-to-day work habits, or some combination of the two.

New iPhones accomplish this every three to four years. You won’t see me camped outside of an Apple store every 12 months waiting for the latest and greatest model. I upgraded to an iPhone XR last summer after using a 6S Plus for four years. I’ll upgrade again in another three or four years. It’s a phone. I like my phone. Too much, if I’m being honest. But who’s getting one of these things every year? Besides, you have new consoles to save up for! That only happens every three to eight years! Buy a new console. Your current phone/camera/GPS/vibrating buttplug remote control is fine.

No - Greg Burke, Head of Video

Not really- Steve Tyminski, Contributing Editor

Did Apple sell me on the new iPhone? I don’t go nuts over new phones like I do for a new gaming console, so the answer to this question is a “no.” I had my first cell phone for years before I upgraded to an Android phone. The only reason I upgraded to a newer phone was because that phone stopped charging. Two issues I have with the new iPhone was the lack of charge port and ear-buds. I need to be able to charge my phone quickly as I use it quite a lot so without a charging dock/port, it doesn’t swing me towards buying it. Like I said, it took me a long time to upgrade in the first place for my phone and I’m not jumping through hoops now.

What did you think about the iPhone 12? Will you be grabbing one? Let us know your thoughts in the chatty comments below!