Xur's location and wares for October 16, 2020 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur is hiding and what he has for sale this week in Destiny 2.

With the weeks slowly counting down until the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, players might find themselves scrambling to finish up any Exotic collecting they’ve been working on. Xur can be a great way to up the amount of goodies in your Collections and in this guide we’ll show you Xur’s location and wares for October 16, 2020, as well as offer some buying advice for those not sure what to pick up.

As usual, Xur will be here all weekend, eventually shipping out on Tuesday, which is reset day. That gives you more than a couple of days to meet up with the Agent of the Nine and pick up what he’s selling.

Xur can be found over on Io in Giant's Scar. If you need a handy map, then check out the one we’ve included in the article for a more specific idea of his location.

Head to Giant's Scar on Io to find Xur this week.

Xur has quite a few items for sale, including one piece of armor for each class, as well as an Exotic weapon, and an Exotic Engram that can give you one yet another chance at getting an Exotic item you haven’t unlocked yet. Here’s a breakdown of the items Xur has for sale this week:

The Queenbreaker - 29 Legendary Shards

Getaway Artist - 23 Legendary Shards

Lucky Raspberry - 23 Legendary Shards

Dunemarchers - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

If you don’t already have something on the list, then go ahead and put your Legendary Shards towards that purchase. Even if you don’t plan on using it on your character, it will still unlock it for your Collections, allowing you to grab it later should you change your mind about using it. It’s also unclear how Xur’s options might change when Beyond Light arrives and Bungie starts vaulting content from past expansions, so it’s always good to have everything you could need.

Now that you know Xur's location and wares, you should be set for the rest of the weekend.