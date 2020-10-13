Valorant update 1.10 patch notes introduce Act 3 Act 3 has finally arrived in Valorant, bringing in a slew of new changes to the FPS.

Valorant’s Act 2 has come to end, meaning a bunch of new changes are on the horizon for the competitive FPS. We already know that the beginning Act 3 will be bringing a new map, with a new agent to follow, but there are many more changes hitting Riot Games’ team-based shooter in its major 1.10 update.

Valorant update 1.10 patch notes

Icebox

Early in the patch, players queuing for Unrated will more often get placed on Icebox

Ascenders (Ropes) / Ziplines

Acceleration adjusted to prevent sudden shifts in direction (this was added last patch but wasn’t in the patch notes because well, you might start asking about ziplines)

Added weapon tagging when shot while on Ascenders

These changes are intended to make players that are using Ascenders and Ziplines less evasive during combat.

Bind and Ascent

Vision Cones accuracy improved for Ascent, Bind

Haven, Split may also be updated in this patch

Called out by reddit user sabocano

Competitive

You can now select your preferred server(s), increasing the chance you will play on a server you want

Rank disparity for parties capped at 3 tiers (from 6).

We have also tightened our competitive matchmaking to reduce skill disparity.

Immortal+ ranked changes will only be impacted by winning and losing and the decisiveness of the game outcome (how many rounds won or lost by) and not factor individual performance into the calculation

We’ll be testing and monitoring this change in Act III for potential future implementation in all ranks.

Deathmatch

Increased player count 10 >>> 14 players

Updated spawning algorithm to encourage safer spawns

Removed periodic location pulse, and you’ll now only receive a pulse right when you respawn

Increased match length, first to 40 kills (was 30), time limit upped to 9 minutes (was 6)

Kill Reloads: On every kill, players get an automatic, immediate full reload of their active weapon (Ares & Odin get 30 bullets back)

XP gain increased from 500 to 900 XP

Quality of life

The Battlepass now has upgrade Variants for the Surge skin line, including the free track Surge Sheriff

Minimap performance increased

Tournament mode enabled custom games can now fit up to 12 observers

Requested guns can now be sold back to the shop, doing so will refund the player who fulfilled the request

Observer can now hold walk when in freecam mode to reduce speed (fast and slow speed can be configured in settings menu)

In-world pings are now team-colored for observers

Reyna and Phoenix ult timers correctly update for observers

The keybind text in the current spectate target widget has been removed for observers

Flashed indicator for observers has been updated with new art

Crosshair setting added that allows crosshair colors to be locked to team color for observers

Players no longer get stuck trying to descend vent ropes while walking (leaving A-Tower)

Added new modifier keybind for observers to jump straight to freecam when jumping to a player (left shift by default)

Plant/defuse progress UI is now always visible to observers, and includes which player is taking the action

Observer player no longer see player-specific hud indicators (e.g. taking damage indicator) when in freecam

Ability timers now work for dead / spectating players & observers (e.g. reyna & phoenix ult durations)

Bug fixes

Fixed a Shooting Range bug in the plant/defuse module in the shooting range where players couldn’t buy abilities

Various Shooting Range UI bug fixes in the plant/defuse module, including incorrect text in the buy phase announcement, also adding a halfway tick to the defuse progress bar

Fixed a bug where other players’ messages would be forcefully filtered out of chat after you sent a message

Fixed a bug where the text box would not fade away in game

That covers it for everything listed in the Valorant update 1.10 patch notes. With the introduction of a brand new Act, there are some major changes coming to the games core modes. There aren’t any substantial agent or weapon tweaks in this patch, but it’s likely that we’ll see some in upcoming updates. Stick with Shacknews for your latest Valorant news.