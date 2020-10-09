Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Genshin Impact, Super Mario 35, and Rocket League Did somebody order some Shacknews Twitch Highlights? Coming right up!

In case you haven’t noticed, Shacknews does a lot of livestreaming. Throughout the week, we broadcast a variety of different shows over on our Twitch channel. In fact, we stream so much that it would be rather unreasonable to expect any one person to catch every minute of every show. Because of that, we had the genius idea to edit the best moments down into these nifty little videos that we call Shacknews Twitch Highlights.

The latest round of Shacknews Highlights begin with Indie-licious. Hosted by News Editor TJ Denzer, Indie-licious puts the spotlight on a different indie game every monday. This week, Denzer jumped into Genshi Impact, the new online RPG title from miHoYo. The game has amassed a large following in its earlier days of release, and TJ has a bit of fun with it in this episode.

Next up, it’s another installment in the Stevetendo Show! Hosted by staff member Steve Tymiski, the Stevetendo Show highlights various games in Nintendo’s expansive catalogue. This time around, Steve takes a break from some of the older Nintendo games and jumps into Mario 35, a new Super Mario battle royale released to celebrate the franchise’s 35th anniversary.

The Shacknews Stimulus Games went down again this past weekend, where players competed in pursuit of the ultimate bragging rights. In order to help keep the American economy alive and well, we equally compensate all players in this fun weekly tournament that features a rotating crew of players. This week, members of our own Shacknews A/V team faced off in Brawlhalla and Rocket League. Check it out to see who took home the crown.

