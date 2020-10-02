New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Twitch highlights: Serious Sam 4, Super Mario Bros 3, and Brawlhalla

A new batch of Shacknews Twitch Highlights are fresh out of the oven, enjoy!
Donovan Erskine
In this era of no in-person events, we here at Shacknews have loaded our livestream schedule with a variety of different shows to keep folks entertained throughout the week. With streams going down almost everyday on our Twitch channel, we understand that it’s unlikely for anybody to be able to catch every single stream. With that in mind, we edit them down into the best moments to create what we call Shacknews Twitch Highlights. The latest episode is available now for your viewing pleasure.

This week’s episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights starts off with Indie-licious. Hosted by TJ Denzer, Indie-liciour goes live every monday and puts the spotlight on indie games. This week, Denzer played Serious Sam 4. The video shows off all the pure chaos that players experience in this FPS shooter. Serious Sam 4 also fared well in our Shacknews review.

A brand new show premiered this week on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Titled The Stevetendo Show, this lets play series is helmed by Shack Staff member Steve Tyminski. Steve streams several times a week, playing through some of the classic titles in Nintendo’s library. This week, Steve played through Super Mario Bros. 3, which is not only one of the best Mario games, but one of the most beloved Nintendo games.

The Shacknews staff faced off in another round of the Stimulus Games this past weekend. In our efforts to keep the economy stimulated during these trying times, the Stimulus Games help to keep the cash flowing. In the latest outing, the Shack staff faced off in Mario Kart 8 and Brawlhalla. In the end, TJ Denzer emerged as the one true champion. 

To catch these streams in full, be sure to follow us on Twitch. For more highlights and other videos, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

