How to change character appearance - Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has been making some waves since its release and with up to 24 playable characters available, some players are looking to bring a bit more uniqueness to their parties. If you’re looking to change your character appearance, then we can help. Here’s what you should know.

How to change character appearance

Character customization in Genshin Impact is actually pretty disappointing. If you were hoping to be able to change up your character quite a bit, then you’re going to find that the options available in the game are very lacking. Thankfully, each of the 24 playable character you can acquire all look pretty nice already but being able to change up their appearance with new outfits and the like would definitely add another layer to it all.

Because of the limited appearance options, what you see is essentially what you get. There is a small thing you can change, though, which basically just changes up the character’s wind glider, something you unlock fairly early in the story. It doesn’t actually make any kind of change to the character model itself, though.

You can change up the wind glider by heading into your character menu and then pressing the icon in the bottom right that looks like a hanger. There are three options available, though you’ll need to unlock at least one of them. The options include First Flight, Companionship, and Descension. Aside from this, there aren’t any other kind of character customization options. The only other thing that I suppose you could include is the fact that you get to choose your gender at the start of the game.

You can unlock additional characters with the wish mechanic, though, which is a big part of Genshin Impact’s monetization system.

