Chromecast with Google TV will finally bring software to the Chromecast device Google has announced a new streaming device to compete with Amazon and Roku.

On September 30, Google announced a suite of new products during its annual hardware event. Among these new products is Chromecast with Google TV, a streaming device that will allow users to access thousands of entertainment apps. This is Google’s first Chromecast device to feature a controllable software.

The Chromecast with Google TV is a dongle that players will plug into the back of their television, just like a Roku or Amazon’s Fire Stick. The device will let users download over 6,500 apps, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, etc. This move breathes new life into the Google TV brand. The device also marks a major change for the Chromecast line of products, as recent devices were relegated to voice-activated personal assistants. The Chromecast with Google TV will feature a software that can be navigated using a controller.

We also got our first look at the device itself, its remote, and what the screen will look like as they browse through channels. Of course, the remote has a button that allows users to speak directly to their Google assistant, allowing them to open apps and browse via voice commands. Like similar products, the remote also has dedicated buttons for specific platforms. Both YouTube and Netflix have dedicated buttons on the remote for their respective apps. As for specs, the Chromecast with Google TV will be capable of 4K video quality, as well as HDR and Dolby Atmos sound.

The Chromecast with Google TV is available now for $49.99 USD. It will be fascinating to see how the product is able to compete with Amazon Fire and Roku, which currently dominate the market. Other announcements from Google’s annual hardware event include the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G cell phones.