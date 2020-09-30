Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are Google's latest flagship phones Google is bringing two new flagship phones to the Pixel lineup with the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

Today’s annual Google hardware event brought us a slew of news, including the unveiling of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The latest smartphones to join Google’s Pixel lineup will both include 5G support, offering users a nice upgrade from previous Pixels.

The pixel 4a 5G will build off the original Pixel 4a’s design, which launched earlier in 2020. The 4a 5G will include a larger display than the original (6.2-inch compared to 5.8-inch) and will start at just $499. You can join the waitlist to preorder it via the Google Store, and Google promises better battery life with up to 48 hours on a single charge. It’s also available in both black and white colors.

The Pixel 5G, of course, is the best of the best in the Pixel lineup and will include water resistance, a 48-hour battery life, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and a 6-inch OLED display. The Pixel 5 will also support fast wireless charging and Battery Share, allowing it to charge other devices wirelessly. It is available for preorder now and will start at $699. The Pixel 5 will be offered in both Sotra Sage and Just Black.

According to Google, 5G support on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will help with Google Duo video chat, allowing you to share your screen and watch videos with other people in higher quality. It will also mean better performance on Google Stadia, and other things that require faster internet speeds.

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G both offer the same cameras, which Google claims is its best camera yet. An ultrawide lens, support for HDR+, and a new portrait mode that includes Google’s Night Site are all notable additions to the new camera system.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for more details about the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, as we’re sure that more news will drop as reviewers start to get their hands on the new devices.