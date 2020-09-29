Is Among Us coming to Nintendo Switch? Will Among Us come to the Nintendo Switch in the future?

Among Us has taken the gaming world by storm in recent weeks. Two years after its initial release, the game saw leaps in popularity after being picked up by popular streamers and content creators. The game supports cross play, though is currently only available for PC and mobile devices. With more and more people wanting to play the party deception game, folks are wondering, will Among Us come to Nintendo Switch?

As far as we know, neither Nintendo or developer Innersloth have spoken about plans to bring the popular party game to Switch. However, there is hope. With the sudden spike in interest, Innersloth will be hard at work bringing new content to the game for players to enjoy. It’s quite likely that expanding the game to more platforms is a part of these plans.

Add on top of that the fact that the Nintendo Switch has become a hub for indie titles, and it seems like a no-brainer for both parties to want Among Us on Switch. The only factor that could throw a wrench in here is Nintendo’s strict approach to online games. The company has become infamous for being overly cautious in how players interact on their platforms. With Among Us being heavily reliant on player communication and interaction, things could get a bit tricky.

With the immense popularity and success that Among Us is seeing on Steam and mobile app stores right now, one would think that other platforms would be eager to add the party game to their catalog. Only time will tell, but as of now, there are no known plans to bring Among Us to Nintendo Switch.

If you’re jumping into Among Us for the first time and could use some advice, consider checking out our Among Us guide hub for some helpful walkthroughs and tips.